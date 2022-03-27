DEER PARK, NY (PIX11) — A talk by a former Black Panther who was imprisoned for nearly 50 years for killing two New York City police officers has been met with massive backlash.

Parolee Jalil Muntaqim, also known as Anthony Bottom, was convicted in the 1971 killings of officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini at a Harlem public housing complex. He was paroled in 2020.

The April 6 talk is titled “History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim.” Officials at the State University of New York at Brockport have refused to cancel the talk, but they did move it from an in-person event to online.

Protesters gathered Sunday at a Long Island park named for Piagentini. Diane Piagentini, the slain officer’s widow, was among the attendees.

“Whenever things like this happen, it’s like taking a Band-aid off a wound and you open it up again,” she said. “You relive, you relive that time.”

The college said it has not canceled the event because they believe in freedom of speech. Official said they want people to “ engage in critical and respectful dialogue.”

“We have routinely held speaking events involving speakers from various backgrounds and viewpoints, and will continue to do so,” a statement on the school website reads.