Police unions drop suit challenging discipline records

NEW YORK — New York City police, fire and corrections unions have dropped their challenge to the public release of disciplinary records.

The request for dismissal Tuesday was described as a big win by Communities United for Police Reform.

The organization called on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department to publish all police misconduct and discipline records instead of just a few.

The city put up some records after an appeals court approved releasing disciplinary records. Lawyers for unions and the city didn’t immediately comment.

Unions have said the new transparency law would unfairly taint the reputations of police officers, endangering them and affecting their future employment.