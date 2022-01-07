Police union issues warning to officers regarding Manhattan DA’s office

FILE – Alvin Bragg speaks to supporters in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bragg’s election as Manhattan’s first Black district attorney comes at a time when Black elected officials hold a historic number of city, state and federal offices in New York. When New Yorkers this week chose Eric Adams as their next mayor and Alvin Bragg as the next Manhattan district attorney, they elevated two more Black men into high office at a time when the city and state are being led by a historic number of Black leaders.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK — The Sergeants Benevolent Association is urging officers to be “hyper-vigilant” when dealing with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement sent out Friday.

The warning comes after an arresting officer claims an assistant district attorney “intentionally omitted” details about a Manhattan shoplifting incident. SBA President Vincent Vallelong said the suspect in that case used cutting shears to threaten store employees, a detail that was left out of the ADA’s report.

The arresting officer in that case refused to sign the report, according to SBA’s statement.

“Make sure that what you sign is exactly what happened,” Vallelong said. “I don’t think we have to tell you that if you sign something prepared by a Manhattan District Attorney that is inaccurate, they will blame you and prosecute you.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently made changes to policies on both incarceration and prosecution, frustrating police unions.

Bragg defended the changes, saying they “make us safer [and] free up prosecutorial resources to focus on violent crime.”