NEW YORK (PIX11) — The family of a college student stabbed to death in Manhattan in December while on his way home for Christmas break is preparing for his funeral on Friday — but the teen’s family can’t rest until justice is served.

Denzel Bimpey’s sister Godslove Nti sent a message to whoever is responsible for her brother’s death.

“May you not have peace, may you see my brother’s face where ever you are at. You will not close your eyes and have a good night sleep the same way we have not had a good night sleep ever since this situation happened,” Nti said.

Police are searching for 18-year old Thierno Bah in connection to the case.

Thierno Bah (Credit: NYPD)

It’s been about three weeks since 18-year-old Denzel Bimpey was killed, but his family said it feels like yesterday.

“It’s just been hard for me personally to sleep at night. I’m good during the day because of all the support we’ve got, but at nighttime it’s pretty hard,” Gideon Bimpey said.

Nti added, “Life moves on for everyone else, but for our family it just feels like we are at a standstill. It still doesn’t feel like it’s been three weeks, four weeks since this incident happened. It still feels like it was yesterday that it happened.”

Bimpey was on a bus on his way to the city from his school, SUNY Morrisville, in upstate New York. Police said a fight broke out on the bus with another group of students from Onondaga Community College who asked Bimpey, “What block are you from?” Bimpey told them, “We are not in a gang.”

That response apparently was not enough, and once Bimpey got off of the bus, one of the other students stabbed him to death.

“There’s no update. We haven’t heard anything ever since the situation happened. It’s very frustrating,” Nti said.

The family made a plea to the public to help the investigation, asking for anyone who knows something to come forward.

Bimpey’s family said he was loved by many, he was ambitious, and he had so much to live for.

His life will be celebrated during a traditional African funeral.