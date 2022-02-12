Police searching for suspect involved in shooting of DSNY employee

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The hunt is still on for one of the suspects involved in the shooting of an on-duty Department of Sanitation employee Thursday, police said Saturday.

Authorities were called to the area near 10th Avenue and West 52nd Street around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, and an investigation revealed a couple had gotten into an argument there. When the girlfriend’s father — a city employee — arrived on scene, the boyfriend shot him in the left leg.

The sanitation employee was taken a nearby hospital, and treated for his injuries. Police described him as being in stable condition.

“We are relieved that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” NYC Department of Sanitation Spokesman Joshua Goodman said. “This is an active investigation and we are standing by to assist our partners at NYPD in any way we can.”

One unnamed man was already taken into custody, but police said they are still searching for 20-year-old Elijah Tracey. Tracey has black hair, hazel eyes and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

