EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem.

Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been working to provide for his family. But the father of three said he experienced one of the most terrifying things ever on the job Thursday morning.

“A guy was following me and said, ‘Where is the shower liner?’ So I pointed,” said Kowlessar. But the man didn’t buy anything. “He just ran back up the escalator, and I said, you still following me? As I turned my face to talk to him, he just punched me straight into my eye.”

Kowlessar was dizzy, bleeding and left with a black eye. His attacker ran out of the store after punching him, but he was caught on surveillance cameras. Now, Kowlessar hopes police find the man and lock him up before he strikes again.

“The authorities have to do something to stop this,” Kowlessar said. “I don’t know what he may do to someone else.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).