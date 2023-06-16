NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Pride Month celebrations continue Friday and into the weekend, police are on the hunt for suspects involved in separate anti-pride incidents, including another case of vandalized flags at the Stonewall National Monument.

Police are investigating who is targeting the pride flags display that symbolizes the fight for LGBTQ-plus rights. Volunteers had just replaced dozens of flags that were torn down over the weekend.

It’s unclear if the same suspects are involved in Thursday’s incident, which damaged the trans-inclusive flags.

Two teenage boys were caught on camera in Queens aggressively removing a pride flag at a home in Fresh Meadows. Police say they left the scene with the flag.

In New Jersey, Hoboken has become the latest target of online, anti-LGBTQ activists. On Saturday, the Hoboken Library is hosting a Read-a-Thon which centers on books that have been “banned” nationwide- specifically books targeting the LBGTQ-PLUS community. But a far-right social media account interfered with the plans, by sending hate-filled messages online.

“There’s, unfortunately, a nationwide trend to ban books that’s only getting worse and worse. It’s a form of censorship it’s undemocratic and we want to send a strong message, especially during pride month that you are respected,” said Hoboken’s mayor, Ravi Bhalla.