MANORVIILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A police officer accidentally left his service weapon inside of a Long Island high school’s bathroom on Monday, according to the Eastport-South Manor Central School District.

A cleaner at Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School in Manorville found the handgun around 6:15 p.m., according to school officials.

An investigation by police revealed that the weapon belonged to an off-duty officer whose child attends the school, officials said.

The officer was still in the school when the gun was found, and returned to the bathroom to explain the situation, according to officials.

Officials said the incident was resolved quickly. The Suffolk County Police Department said its Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating.

