Police looking for trio involved in shooting of 17-year-old boy

(Credit: NYPD)

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three individuals are wanted for shooting a teenage boy multiple times Thursday afternoon, police said Saturday.

At about 2:57 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was approached by the trio near East 223 Street and Carpenter Avenue, police said. One of the suspects showed a gun and proceeded to fire it multiple times, striking the victim in the back several times.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where police described him as being in critical but stable condition.

Police are still looking for the suspects, and an investigation is ongoing. The suspect who fired the gun was last seen wearing a black coat, blue sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers,

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).