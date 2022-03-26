EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man broke into two apartment buildings in Manhattan Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 8 a.m., the suspect pushed his way into a 78-year-old woman’s apartment, which caused her to fall to the floor and hit her head, authorities said. The suspect left her apartment after she started screaming.

Afterward, he knocked at the door of a 79-year-old woman’s apartment. As she answered the door, the suspect pushed his way inside and locked the door to prevent the victim from leaving, police said. He and the woman had a physical confrontation, which caused him to leave.

Police are seeking help in finding the alleged burglar.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.