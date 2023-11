QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A police-involved shooting took place in Queens on Wednesday, according to sources.

A suspect allegedly shot someone near 54th Street in Queens, and the condition of that person is unknown, according to sources.

Sources said when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect shot a round into the air. The officers returned fire, according to sources.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a building, sources said.

