MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police shot a man armed with scissors in the Bronx Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to an address on Washington Avenue near East 163rd Street in Morrisania just before 9 a.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed person at the address, police said.

Officers arrived to find a man holding a pair of scissors, authorities said. They told the man to drop the scissors but he refused, per the NYPD. The man then turned toward the officers and an officer fired their weapon, shooting the man once in the shoulder, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to the NYPD. The officer was also taken to a hospital to be treated for tinnitus.

NYPD officials were expected to offer an update on the situation Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.