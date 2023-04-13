Investigators on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on April 13, 2023. (Credit: PIX11)

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A police-involved shooting took place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Police responded to a break-in call on Lewis Avenue around 1:15 p.m., and upon arrival, police encountered a man believed to be in his 70s holding what appeared to be a gun, sources said.

The NYPD told the man to drop the gun and he refused, so they opened fire and shot him, according to sources.

No officers were shot, the sources said, and the extent of the man’s injuries remains unclear.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area of Lewis Avenue near Hancock Street.

