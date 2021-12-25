Police investigating attempted murder after man, woman shot Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — Police in Nassau County found a 64-year-old woman and 65-year-old man shot, but alive, in a residence Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Seawane Drive home at about 10:08 a.m. where they found a woman shot in the head and a man shot in the back. Both of the victims were awake and alert, police said, and they were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police did not have an update on the condition of those two victims.

An investigation led by the Nassau County Police Department led detectives to Mawah, where a 29-year-old man was arrested.

Police did not name the suspect or state his possible relationship to the two victims. The investigation is ongoing.