NEW YORK (PIX11) — Random subway attacks have commuters in New York City worried.

A trip on the B train sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds after police say a man armed with a pocket knife attacked. The victim was heading into Midtown Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. when the attacker harassed him and then stabbed him as the train pulled into the Rockefeller Center station.

Over in Brooklyn, a 64-year-old man was beaten with a rock at a subway station. He was knocked unconscious during the attack.

Some people feel stuck taking the train with the crime because they can’t afford other forms of commuting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).