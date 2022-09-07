NEW YORK (PIX11) —Police in New York City continued their crackdown Wednesday on trucks being used to sell cannabis.

The NYPD and deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office rounded up more trucks Wednesday after cops seized more than a dozen trucks in August. They hit several locations, but officials didn’t specify where or how many trucks were taken.

“This continues to be an ongoing joint operation with the NYPD and the NYC Sheriff’s Office,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “Violators are issued an OATH summons by the NYPD and the vehicle is removed by the NYC Sheriff’s Office. Owners of these vehicles can petition to have the vehicle returned during the adjudication of the summons.”

The trucks have been taken over registration and parking violations. After trucks were towed in August, police said they were taken because the vendors “deal in food and they don’t have a license for that.”

New York has not yet issued licenses for the sale of recreational marijuana. The state’s legal marijuana industry is likely to be worth around $1.3 billion a year once legal sales begin, according to analysts.