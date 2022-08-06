COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in the Albany area are hoping modern DNA tracing techniques will help solve the murder of an 18-year-old woman more than 60 years ago.

The body of Ruth Whitman was exhumed from a cemetery in Glenmont last week. The case had been cold since the 1990s when police pursued what turned out to be a bogus tip.

Whitman disappeared in December 1959 after being seen leaving the scene of a fire at a house in her neighborhood.

Police have eyed deceased serial killer Robert Garrow, who lived in Whitman’s neighborhood at the time, as a suspect but tell the Albany Times-Union they have at least two other people of interest.