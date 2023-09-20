QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Numerous arrests were made in Queens Village after police discovered drugs and weapons in a home, according to sources.

Fentanyl, other drugs and a kilo press used to package them were discovered in the home, sources said. Police also found weapons, including an AK-47, during their search.

The arrests come after four children were exposed to fentanyl at a Bronx day care. Nicholas Dominici, 1, died as a result of the exposure.

The day care owner, 36-year-old Grei Mendez, and her husband’s cousin are facing federal charges in the case. The NYPD is still searching for Mendez’s husband.