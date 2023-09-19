THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two police officers and a civilian were injured in a car crash in the Bronx Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Westchester and Roberts avenues around 10:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. A police cruiser with the two officers was responding to an emergency when it T-boned a car, police said.

The civilian and two officers were transported to an area hospital, according to authorities.

All three suffered from minor injuries, officials said.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.