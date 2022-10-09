Police stopped a 17-year-old suspect on fare evasion charges. They later learned he was wanted in connection with a murder. (NYPD Transit)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday.

Training officers with NYPD Transit stopped the teen when he “manipulated a turnstile to avoid paying the fare,” the NYPD tweeted. He was arrested when police learned he was wanted for a homicide committed in September.

“Big things have small beginnings. No better lesson for a field training Sergeant to impart upon these new officers than to question a man who evaded the fare, only to learn he’s wanted for a weeks-old homicide,” NYPD Transit tweeted. “Kudos to this team for bringing some closure to the victim’s family.”

Police have not yet shared additional details on the homicide or on the arrest.