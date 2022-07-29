Pictured is the man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Brooklyn and another woman in Manhattan, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police concluded a manhunt for the suspect they believe was behind a series of sexual assaults in New York City.

Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, turned himself in with his lawyer present in Brooklyn, sources told PIX11 News on Friday.

On July 20, Cabral allegedly dragged a 33-year-old woman down a staircase on the Upper West Side. Detectives said he sexually assaulted her before riding away on a scooter.

Four days later, Cabral allegedly groped a 20-year-old woman inside the Carroll Street subway station in Brooklyn. He allegedly covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming before she broke free and yelled for help, according to authorities.

Cabral, a Brooklyn resident, was charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse, according to the NYPD.