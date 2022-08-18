NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested two suspects in the death of a taxi driver on Thursday and, as the search for three others continued, the victim’s wife expressed faith that the other suspects would be apprehended.

Police arrested Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, in connection with the deadly assault on Kutin Gyimah. Amos was charged with manslaughter, gang assault, assault and theft of services. Porter was charged with gang assault and theft of services.

“We want justice to be served and I’m happy that these guys have been identified,” Abigail Barwuah, Gyimah’s widow, said.

Police said there were five suspects in the case in all. The NYPD said Wednesday that they were also seeking two girls believed to be between 13 and 15 and a third girl believed to be about 16. Barwuah said they should turn themselves in.

“Even if they are not caught by man, God is going to bring them in,” she said.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Gyimah, 52, was killed while chasing after passengers who jumped out of his cab without paying, police said. When Gyimah caught up to the group, they allegedly surrounded him and began punching and kicking him. He collapsed to the ground at one point and suffered a fatal head injury, according to officials.

Gyimah leaves behind four young children.

“We’ve lost a treasure,” Barwuah previously told PIX11. “I have lost my hero, my backbone.”

