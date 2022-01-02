Polar plunge participant suffers cardiac arrest at Coney Island event: FDNY

People take part in the Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A polar bear plunge participant went into cardiac arrest in Coney Island on Saturday, according to the FDNY.

First responders were called to the annual New Year’s Day event at Stillwell and Surf avenues around 11:30 a.m. The patient was taken to a hospital and their condition on Sunday was not immediately available.

Hundreds of people typically turn out for the fundraising event, which is organized by the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. However, last year’s plunge was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

