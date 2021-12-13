Plans unveiled for new terminal at JFK Airport

A Rendering of the new Terminal One at JFK Airport announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Dec. 13, 2021. (Credit: Port Authority)

QUEENS, N.Y. — New year, new JFK Airport? Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday plans for a brand new, state-of-the-art international terminal that will be built on the south side of the busy travel hub.

The 2.4 million-square-foot Terminal One will be built in phases beginning in 2022. The project will cost roughly $9.5 billion and is projected to create more than 10,000 jobs.

The project is the fourth major terminal improvement as part of the Port Authority’s complete overhaul of the airport.

Hochul said she expects the new Terminal One to make JFK one of the top rated airports in the world.

“As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience, and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve,” Hochul said. “The time to get large infrastructure projects done is now, and I’m committed to getting JFK’s brand new Terminal One underway and completed as soon as possible.”

The new terminal will be built at the site of the current terminal 1 as well as terminals 2 and 3.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2022. The first phase, which includes a new arrivals and departures hall, should be open by 2026. Additional features include 23 new gates, world-class New York-inspired dining and retail, areas for lounges and family-friendly amenities and green spaces.

The terminal is projected to be complete by 2030.