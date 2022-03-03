NEW YORK (AP) — More plans have been unveiled for a public transit connection between Manhattan and LaGuardia Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released more than a dozen options Wednesday that include light rail, express buses, ferries and the extension of subway lines.

Gov. Kathy Hochul put a previous plan to build a $2 billion elevated rail link through Queens on hold in October. That came after criticism from public officials, as well as a lawsuit from local and environmental groups.

The elevated rail option is one of the 14 the public will have a chance to get a look at and comment on at two workshops this month.