NEW YORK (PIX11) — For decades, improving transportation options to and from LaGuardia International Airport have been discussed.

An airtrain was in the works and steps away from construction before the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who supported the project. Now, ideas are back on the table and public workshops are starting up again.

Gov. Kathy Hochul paused the process when she took office last year.

In total, 14 ideas for transit to LaGuardia are being reviewed by a panel of three experts.

The Port Authority said it sent surveys to 70 stakeholders, including local officials and community representatives. Two subway extensions, five light rail possibilities, five bus routes with dedicated lanes, ferry service and new technologies are all being considered.

The in-person public workshops will be held at the LaGuardia Marriott Hotel in East Elmhurst on Wednesday, March 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and on Thursday, March 24, at the Astoria World Manor, from 6 to 8 pm.

People can record and submit comments for consideration during the evaluation process. You can view the 14 mass transit options here.