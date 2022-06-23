People work out at a Planet Fitness gym in Alhambra, California (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City teenagers will have free access to Planet Fitness gyms throughout the five boroughs this summer under a new program.

Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program is partnering with the New York City Department of Education. The program gives teens ages 14-19 free access to Planet Fitness gyms through Aug. 31.

“It’s important that we provide our students with tools and opportunities to make healthy choices and to build a healthier lifestyle no matter how much your family makes — and the High School Summer Pass initiative does just that,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks. “Thank you to Planet Fitness for giving our teenagers a free, safe environment to practice and build life-long healthy habits this summer.”

Teens can sign up and learn more about the program by visiting the Planet Fitness website.