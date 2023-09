NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area of Toms River, N.J. early Sunday, according to the FAA.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board at the time, according to authorities.

Officials have not confirmed the condition of the pilot.

A wildfire also broke out in the area around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, fire agencies said. It’s unclear if both incidents are related.