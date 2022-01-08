Place your bets: Mobile sports gambling launches in NY

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone in Manchester on Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK — Mobile sports betting launched in New York on Saturday.

The state’s gaming commission had announced on Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators it selected in November were approved to accept bets starting Saturday. The announcement applied to Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive.

The New York State Gaming Commission said the other five were in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and would be approved when those were met.

State elected officials approved mobile sports betting in April and have estimated it could bring in up to $500 million in tax revenue annually.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who may need help with gambling addiction or problem gambling can visit the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website, call the 24-7 hotline 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 467369.