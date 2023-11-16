NEW YORK (PIX11)– Our own Perry Sook can cover sports and also start a sporting event.

Listen to his stirring rendition of the national anthem at the “Battle of the Bracket Busters” between St. Peter’s and Farleigh Dickinson.

The crowd reaction was enthusiastic to Sook’s rendition, and the game ended with similar excitement, as St. Thomas Aquinas College transfer DeVante Jamison sunk two clutch free throws to ice the game 71-70 for FDU.

Hit play below to listen for yourself and tune in every Friday for his coverage of high school and college sports on New York’s Very Own’s PIX 11.