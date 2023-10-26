NEW YORK (PIX11) – Longtime PIX11 meteorologist Mr. G was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Irv Gikofsky, affectionately known as Mr. G, has delivered forecasts on New York television for more than 40 years.

Mr. G started out as a teacher at Albert Einstein Intermediate School in the Bronx. During his time as an educator, he created the New York City school system’s first computerized weather program to be used by students and teachers.

In 1977, Mr. G transitioned from the classroom to the television studio when he joined WCBS-TV in New York City.

In 1993, Mr. G found his home at PIX11. Over the years, he has earned six Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

“Irv Gikofsky is one of the most respected meteorologists in his field. His time and dedication to the community transcends beyond the screen into the neighborhoods and communities he serves,” said PIX11 news director Nicole Tindiglia.

Mr. G was honored on Thursday at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony held at the Rainbow Room in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. In a speech, he shared his approach to his work communicating the weather forecast and sharing the stories of New Yorkers.

“Be warm, be thoughtful, be kind, be engaging, and always in life try to tilt the needle towards fun,” Mr. G said.

