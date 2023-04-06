NEW YORK (PIX11) – It was a historic day on Tuesday, April 4, when former President Donald Trump walked into a Lower Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment on criminal charges in a hush-money case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records after surrendering to authorities. The former president appeared stone-faced in still photos from inside the courtroom as he sat next to his defense attorneys.

Journalist Morgan Pehme and Janos Marton, the national director of Dream.org, joined PIX11 News for a special report covering the day’s developments as they happened. Watch the videos below for more on this story.

PIX11 Special Report: Trump arraigned in NYC Part 1

PIX11 Special Report: Trump arraigned in NYC Part 2

PIX11 Special Report: Trump arraigned in NYC Part 3

PIX11 Special Report: Trump arraigned in NYC Part 4

PIX11 Special Report: Trump arraigned in NYC Part 5

PIX11 Special Report: Trump arraigned in NYC Part 6

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.