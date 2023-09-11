NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the world pauses to remember the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 22 years later, PIX11 News is honoring the life of one of our own who was killed in the attack on Lower Manhattan.

Steve Jacobson, a news engineer and a 22-year veteran of PIX11, was running the station’s transmitter atop the World Trade Center the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked two commercial planes and flew them into the Twin Towers.

The towers collapsed, killing thousands, Jacobson among them. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

We will always remember his dedication, sacrifice, and his service in helping us bring the news of those tragic events to our viewers.

