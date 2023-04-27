NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Tranq,” a powerful sedative that turns people into “living zombies,” is one of the most dangerous drug threats in the United States.

PIX11 News will shine a spotlight on tranq in a special program airing Thursday evening, detailing its origin, prevalence and threat.

Experts say tranq is thriving in the drug supply because it extends the high of fentanyl, the opioid destroying lives throughout the United States.

PIX11’s Mary Murphy has been covering the rise of animal tranquilizers mixed with illegal drugs like fentanyl and heroin for months. PIX11 News will air a half-hour special, Tranq: The Zombie Effect, on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.