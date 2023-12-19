NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, including PIX11’s special holiday programming schedule!
WPIX is New York’s Holiday Station, and our classic slate of yuletide programs will make your Christmas cheery and bright.
Monday, Dec. 25
- 12 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Midnight Mass – A PIX11 holiday tradition spanning 45 years, Midnight Mass is broadcast live from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.
- 4 a.m. – 8 a.m. The PIX11 Morning News
- 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Gatlinburg Christmas Parade from Tennessee
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The 1970 WPIX Yule Log
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers
- 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Stellar Tribute to the Holidays
- 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Long Lost 1966 WPIX Yule Log
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The PIX11 News at 5, 6 and 6:30
- 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. NY SportsNation Nightly
- 10 p.m. PIX11 News at 10
Sunday, Dec. 31 – Monday, Jan. 1
- 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. Honeymooners Marathon