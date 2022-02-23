Pipe-wielding man bites 2 NYPD officers in SoHo: police

SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man wielding a metal pipe on a street in SoHo Tuesday night bit two officers during his arrest, police said Wednesday.

Police were called to the area near Greene and Broome streets around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed man walking around with a pipe. Arriving officers told the 41-year-old man to drop the pipe but he refused, according to the NYPD.

The man then bit two officers as they tried to arrest him, and one of the officers fell to the ground and hit his head during the struggle, police said. The officers were treated at a hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges were expected to be filed Wednesday.