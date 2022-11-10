TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pipe-wielding assailant attacked a subway custodial cleaner simply doing her job inside a Tribeca station, police said early Thursday.

The victim, a custodial worker subcontracted by the MTA, was cleaning a platform on the E line inside the Chambers Street station around 6:45 a.m. Nov. 4 when the assailant approached her and, without provocation, hit her in the face with a metal pipe, authorities said Thursday in a public appeal for tips.

MTA employees chased after the attacker, who escaped aboard a southbound No. 2 train, officials said.

First responders brought the victim, 46, to an area hospital for treatment of swelling and bruising to the face. She was listed in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators on Thursday released images of the alleged attacker in an attempt to close the case.

Meanwhile Thursday, the NYPD also asked for help identifying three men wanted in connection to a slashing inside a Bronx subway station. That assault unfolded around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the mezzanine of the 167th Street station on the B and D lines in the Concourse section, according to authorities.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, became involved in an argument with three other men, officials said. As the dispute escalated from verbal to physical, the assailants slashed the victim across the face, then fled, police said.

First responders brought the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Investigators released images of the three suspects. No arrests had been made as of early Thursday.

Three men sought by the NYPD in connection to a slashing at the 167th Street station on the B and D lines in the Concourse section of the Bronx on Nov. 9, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

Amid a string of high-profile incidents, crime in the transit system became a focal point of the recent governor’s race. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won the election, has touted efforts like the planned rollout of surveillance cameras to every MTA subway car and efforts to remove people with severe mental illness from the system. Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin called for the hiring and deployment of more police officers.

Transit crimes were up by 28% in October compared to the same month in 2021, according to NYPD statistics. Department figures current through Nov. 6 show an even more pronounced rise on the year, with transit crimes up 40.2% compared to the same point last year.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).