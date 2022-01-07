Piles of trash linger in NYC after storm

NEW YORK — During winter storms, sanitation crews are busy clearing the roads and removing snow.

Because of that, trash and recycling pick-ups often get delayed during bad weather.

The multiple piles spread around New York City are a reminder of the debate over curbside trash pick up.

The city of New York is working on a pilot program in some business districts, where large bins would be set up to store trash.

Some neighbors hope the test will go a step further and include residential areas.

Christine Berthet created the Chelsea-Hells Kitchen Coalition for Pedestrian Safety. Keeping sidewalks clear has been her mission.

“We are really putting out a buffet for the rats, that’s what we are doing,” she said.

NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher has made quality of life and sanitation issues key priorities as he begins to serve.

“We have to produce less trash, recycle and reuse more, consume less. New Yorkers are producing more trash than ever,” he said.

The department has started the process to test trash receptacles. However, they haven’t been installed yet. He wants to expand the program.

“We are committed to exploring innovative new approaches to waste storage, set out, and collection as a way to prevent pests and increase waste equity,” an assistant commissioner said.

DSNY collects 12,000 tons of trash and recycling every day across the five boroughs.