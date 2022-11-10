UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — People are doing a double take at the pretend pigeons at New York City parks.

The winged creatures are one of the symbols of New York City. An artist from Brooklyn has gathered a flock to create street art at neighborhood parks and markets.

Mother Pigeon, also known as Tina Piña, sews the life-like dolls at home in Brooklyn. She makes regular appearances at Union Square. She has been tending to the birds for more than decade. Stuffed rats also make an appearance.

“They became a big part of my life as soon as I moved here in the 1980s. There’s not a lot of nature around. It’s great to have little living beings flying around and making this city more beautiful,” she said.

People often stop to take pictures and speak with the artist.

Mother Pigeon says she’s able to make art and make a life in the city. “I can’t say it enough: it’s a dream come true,” she said.

The creatures are for sale with prices beginning at $45.