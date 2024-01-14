MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was a rare sight in Washington Square Park: a piano and musicians taking turns to play. The weather was cold and the songs were solemn, a reflection of how many in the crowd were feeling and have felt during the past 100 days. That’s how long it’s been since Hamas took more than 100 hostages from Israel into captivity. Most of them have not been seen or heard from since. One of the hostages is Carly Brauner’s friend.

“Something about him, he reminded me of my brother. He had this smile that you just wanted to look at. He was just infectious. And his laugh, he was a really wholesome person, who I felt really embodied the Israeli spirit. He was a strong and beautiful kid,” said Brauner.

Brauner and dozens of other friends and relatives of the 136 hostages are hoping to draw attention to the crisis. Some said that despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza, they feel the world has forgotten about the hostages.

“Very, very concerned. And I’m also very frustrated that the government, the best governments in the world can’t figure out how to negotiate to get these people home. It’s just absolutely terrible,” said Michele Rosenthal.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, who visited Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, said the hostages are top of mind, and a lot of work is being done behind the scenes to bring them home.

“We hope and pray that these hostages are alive and they can come back. Both the Israeli and American governments, and other governments that I’m not supposed to mention, are all working to get this done,” said Schumer.

Several hostages were kidnapped during the Nova music festival. Among them was a young musician who loved the piano. That’s why pianists are coming together to play the music he loves.

“Alon is a friend of the family. He is 22 years old, a very talented musician. Obviously my thoughts are with him and the other 136 hostages. One hundred days is insane. We must bring them home. And it has to happen right away,” said event organizer Dekel Hamatian.

Until they come home, Hamatian hopes somehow they will know that many miles away in New York, they are not forgotten, and that the songs of hope are for them.