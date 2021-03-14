Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizza

NEW YORK — Pi Day is observed on March 14 because the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But more importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizza pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts and deals so you can make the most of Pi Day!

Blaze Pizza

Pi Day is all month long at Blaze Pizza. In an effort to avoid crowding and follow COVID-19 safety protocols, the pizza chain — with locations in Queens, New Jersey and on Long Island — is offering 30 days for members to take advantage of its Pi Day deal.

Folks who sign up to become a Blaze Rewards member will receive a coupon for one 11-inch pizza (excluding crust upgrades) for $3.14. To take advantage of the offer, you need to download the app and set up a rewards account by the end of the day. The offer is good through April 12.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

On March 14, Uno Pizzeria & Grill will offer a $3.14 individual thin crust cheese “Pi” at participating locations, or you can order online under the special offers tab.

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or can be ordered on their 7NOW delivery app.

For every whole pizza purchased Sunday, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to Feeding America, according to their website.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with one topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online.

Little Caesar’s

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesar’s. It will only be available until March 28, so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.