Photos: Suspect in death of 91-year-old found tied up in the Bronx, NYPD says

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx — A man dressed as a construction worker may have been behind the brutal death of a 91-year-old man who was found tied up in the Bronx with trauma to his face and body, new photos released on Wednesday show.

The man police want to speak to was wearing a reflective traffic vest, dark pants with reflective strips, yellow hard hat and hard sneakers, photos show. He was driving a white pickup truck with a Herc Rentals decal on the side and traffic cones in the back.

Investigators want to speak with the man in connection with the death of Nicholas Rappa.

Rappa’s battered body, bound with an electrical cord, was found in a garage at a Wickham Avenue home near Waring Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said Rappa had been outside his home when a man in a white pickup truck pulled up.

The man in the reflective vest and hard hat spoke to Rappa before the two men went into the garage, authorities said.

Rappa’s nephew arrived at the home and saw the suspect flee before he found his uncle tied up in the garage and called 911, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).