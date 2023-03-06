NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are searching for a hazmat suit-clad gunman wanted for fatally shooting a Manhattan bodega worker in one of two armed robberies believed to be connected, releasing images from one of the incidents.

The gunman walked into a deli near East 81st Street and Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday and fatally shot a 67-year-old worker in the head during a robbery, authorities said.

A short time later, another deli on Melrose Avenue near East 160th Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a white hazmat suit and a face mask, officials said.

The worker handed over about $1,200, cigarettes, and assorted merchandise, and the crook fled on a scooter, police said. No one was injured in the Bronx incident.

Authorities have said that it’s believed the two incidents are connected because of the similar, distinctive suspect description.

Investigators released surveillance images showing the suspect in the Bronx robbery, describing him as about 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.