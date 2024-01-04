NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA is sharing photos from the scene where two subway trains collided and derailed in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

The two No.1 trains collided near West 96 Street and Broadway; the incident left 24 people injured, none seriously injured.

Scene of collision and derailment north of 96 St on the 1 line on Thursday, Jan 4, 2024. NYCT President Richard Davey, NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

Scene of collision and derailment north of 96 St on the 1 line on Thursday, Jan 4, 2024. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)



Scene of collision and derailment north of 96 St on the 1 line on Thursday, Jan 4, 2024. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

Scene of collision and derailment north of 96 St on the 1 line on Thursday, Jan 4, 2024. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

Scene of collision and derailment north of 96 St on the 1 line on Thursday, Jan 4, 2024. NYCT President Richard Davey, Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren, SVP of Subways Demetrius Crichlow. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

Scene of collision and derailment north of 96 St on the 1 line on Thursday, Jan 4, 2024. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)



Scene of collision and derailment north of 96 St on the 1 line on Thursday, Jan 4, 2024. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)



“Metropolitan Transportation Authority leadership responded to the scene of subway derailment involving a train carrying approximately 300 customers,” The MTA said in a statement. “Another train had been taken out of service due to vandalism with no customers on board. The two trains were traveling northbound leaving 96 St Station at slow speeds at which time the trains bumped into each other and both derailed.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Crews will be working on-site through the night to restore service as soon as possible.

Customers are advised to check the MTA website and the MY mta app for the latest service.

