NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New York and New Jersey, killing dozens and causing an estimated $19 billion in damage in the five boroughs.

Sandy hit New York City on Oct. 29, 2012. Hundreds of thousands were left without power. More than 650,000 homes were ripped apart in New York and New Jersey.

“This storm is going to explode with wind and rain,” PIX11’s Mr. G predicted before the storm hit.

Photos from that time show the destruction across the region:

NEW YORK, NY – Water rushes into the Carey Tunnel (previously the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel), caused by Hurricane Sandy, October 29, 2012, in the Financial District of New York, United States. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – A woman walks by homes and businesses destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways on January 2, 2013 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY -People walk along a beach amidst debris in the heavily damaged Rockaway neighborhood where a large section of the iconic boardwalk was washed away on November 16, 2012 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – Community pet rescuer Kim Ruiz stands among the cats, five of whom were rescued during Superstorm Sandy, and dogs she currently houses in her unheated apartment without electricity in the Far Rockaway neighborhood in the Ocean Bay public housing projects in the Far Rockaway neighborhood on November 9, 2012 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – Park Choul waits behind the counter in his deli lit by flashlights in Manhattan’s East Village following Superstorm Sandy on November 1, 2012 in New York City. Choul’s deli remained open through the entire storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – Family photos lie in the debris of Michael Russo’s flood damaged home on November 1, 2012 i in the Ocean Breeze area of the Staten Island borough of New York City. The first floor of Russo’s home was completely flooded by the ocean surge caused by Superstorm Sandy. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – People walk through the remains of burned homes after Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in the Breezy Point neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Over 50 homes were reportedly destroyed in a fire during the storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – People walk near the remains of burned homes after Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in the Breezy Point neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – People (bottom) walk near the remains of burned homes after Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in the Breezy Point neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

AMITY HARBOR, NY – Resident Pat Lore checks out the damage caused to her home from Hurricane Sandy on the Western Concourse on October 31, 2012 in Amity Harbor, United States. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – A man walks by the remains of part of the historic Rockaway boardwalk after large parts of it were washed away during Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – Water floods the Plaza Shops October 30, 2012 in lower Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel is flooded after a tidal surge caused by Hurricane Sandy, on October 30, 2012 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – Homes destroyed during Hurricane Sandy are viewed on October 30, 2012 in the Breezy Point neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – A fire inspector walks through a neighborhood destroyed during Hurricane Sandy October 30, 2012 in the Breezy Point neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – A neighborhood destroyed October 30, 2012 in the Breezy Point neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – A man looks through the debris of his destroyed home after Hurricane Sandy on October 30, 2012 in the Rockaway section of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – A man clears leaves from a sewer drain in lower Manhattan, October 30, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – Flooded cars, caused by Hurricane Sandy, are seen on October 29, 2012, in the Financial District of New York, United States. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – Rising water, caused by Hurricane Sandy, rushes into a subterranean parking garage on October 29, 2012, in the Financial District of New York, United States. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – People wade through flood water in Broad Channel as Hurricane Sandy begins to affect the area on October 29, 2012 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – In this Nov. 15, 2012 file photo, Dean Rasinya poses with a street sign for Irving Walk salvaged from wreckage in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York. A fire destroyed more than 100 homes in the oceanfront community during Superstorm Sandy. Rasinya’s home was flooded and suffered some fire damage but he is repairing the damage. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The contents of residents’ once-flooded homes still lie in the streets of a neighborhood in the Rockaways section of New York on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2012, nearly two months after storm surge from Jamaica Bay during Superstorm Sandy flooded the area. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Men repair a home damaged by Superstorm Sandy next to a one that is almost collapsed on the Rockaway Peninsula in New York, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. Sandy damaged or destroyed 305,000 housing units in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)