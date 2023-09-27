SINALOA, Mexico (PIX11) — Felix Herrera Garcia, the husband of a Bronx day care owner accused of fentanyl-related murder that left a 1-year-old boy dead, looked dejected in the back seat of a Mexican police car, shortly after he was busted on a bus Tuesday in the Sinaloa region of Mexico.

The NYPD and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration said surveillance cameras had shown Herrera Garcia fleeing through a back alley in the Bronx, directly behind Divino Nino day care, on Sept. 15. He was allegedly carrying two bags, shortly after three small children were discovered unresponsive in the day care following fentanyl exposure.

One toddler, Nicholas Dominici, 21 months old, died at Montefiore Medical Center. A fourth child who got sick at home after leaving the day care had to be revived with Narcan at a different hospital.

Federal documents said the day care owner, Grei Mendez, called her husband twice and another employee before she even dialed 911.

Plans were being made by the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals to fly Herrera Garcia back to New York City, where he’s expected to face federal charges in the Southern District for narcotics conspiracy resulting in the death of the 1-year-old boy.

A federal strike force made up of NYPD detectives and DEA agents said investigators found a “trap door” in the floor where the babies and toddlers slept. The door contained a concealment drawer filled with narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A federal complaint said a kilogram of fentanyl was found in a bag in a hallway closet that was placed on top of playmats the children used.

Two other men have been charged with Herrera Garcia’s wife in narcotics conspiracy resulting in death.

A federal complaint said Herrera Garcia’s wife deleted more than 20,000 text messages on an encrypted app, after the children were rushed to the hospital.