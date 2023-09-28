NEW YORK (PIX11) — The average person has about 3,000 photos stored on their phone, a survey by the online book-making service Mixbook found.

Of those thousands of photos stored on people’s phones, over 58% of those pictures are selfies.

Most people snap about six photos a day, and people in the digital age really love their pets.

Half of all pet owners feature their beloved pet as their wallpaper on their phones.

Mixbook is an online company that allows customers to design customized photo books, cards, calendars, canvas prints, and photo prints through its online services.

