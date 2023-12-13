NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Drug Enforcement Administration in New York is concerned about a startling trend: pharmacy burglaries are up 620% in the last two years.

“They know exactly what they’re looking for,” said Frank Tarentino, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New York, “and that’s the opioids and the stimulants.”

But there’s other medication that’s been targeted, as well: cough medicine with codeine and promethazine, an antihistamine. These are often mixed together to produce a cocktail called “Purple Drank,” also known as “Lean,” which has been sung about in numerous rap recordings.

“This is being glamorized and, unfortunately, this is causing harm,” Tarentino said.

Tarentino said the pharmacy burglaries have become a national problem, with the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Arkansas announcing a major indictment Wednesday.

Eighteen suspects allegedly tied to the Houston 5th Ward gang in Texas were rounded up this week and accused of carrying out pharmacy burglaries in Arkansas.

“Numerous local, state and federal law enforcement came together in Houston to apprehend all eighteen defendants in this criminal enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said at a press conference.

Ross said the burglary crews were stealing promethazine, cough syrup with codeine, opioids, along with alprazolam, which is used medically to treat anxiety.

“This is very calculated and organized,” Tarentino said in New York. “Let me just be very clear, too: the pharmacies have an obligation to report these thefts to us, the DEA.”

Tarentino worries about products being sold on the dark web, especially to young people who are most vulnerable to addiction.