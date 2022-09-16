NEW YORK (PIX11) – “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running show in Broadway history, is scheduled to close in February 2023.

After 35 years, the musical will have its final performance at Broadway’s Majestic Theater on Feb. 18, a spokesperson said.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical – directed by Harold Prince – will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Broadway on Jan. 26.

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, “The Phantom of the Opera” tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish songs include “Masquerade,” ″Angel of Music,” ″All I Ask of You” and “The Music of the Night.”

The first production opened in London in 1986 and since then the show has been seen by more than 145 million people in 183 cities and performed in 17 languages over 70,000 performances.

On Broadway alone, the musical has played more than 13,500 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre.