NEW YORK (PIX11) — Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturday and will be taking photos with some very good boys and girls.

Santa will be making the journey from the North Pole to PetSmart stores to pose with all the pets that made the nice list. Pet owners will be able to get a photo of their fur baby at the Paws and Claus event taking place Dec. 17-18.

Reservations to see Santa are required. You can find the local PetSmart stores participating here.

PetSmart training expert Jodie Havens, CPDT-KSA, recommends pet owners create a festive look by selecting an outfit or accessories to complement their photo with Santa.

Once pets have been photographed, pet parents can turn the image into a keepsake.

PetSmart will be offering Treats Rewards members a photo book gift from Mixbook. Members will receive a promo code for Mixbook via email after the event so they can start creating their photo book so they can have the memory “furever.”

